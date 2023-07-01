HUNTER, John Berton

09/06/1929 – 06/17/2023

John Berton Hunter of Santa Ynez passed away at home with his family by his side on June 17, 2023. John was lovingly cared for in his recent decline by oldest son Timothy.

John, the middle of 3 sons, was born on September 6, 1929, in Santa Barbara to Russell C. Hunter and Ruth H. Hunter. John attended high schools in Santa Barbara, Atascadero, and Carpinteria. John enlisted in the armed services, starting with the US Navy, then the US Air Force, and finally the US Army. He saw combat in Korea with the 38th Regiment 2nd Division in the Anti-Tank and Mines Platoon. John was sergeant and troop leader and earned several commendations, including

Purple Heart.

Upon his return to Santa Barbara, John met a girl on a raft in the Pacific off East Beach. Not long after, John and Anne were married, and had 3 children. John began his career with Santa Barbara Sheriff’s Department in 1954, and worked in Santa Barbara, Solvang, and Santa Maria as a patrol officer, detective, commander of the substation, and a jail commander. He was a sergeant for many years.

John was a hard worker and often had a side job doing anything from moving furniture, to processing abalone, to selling real estate for Santa Ynez Valley Real Estate Co. Starting in 1964, John participated with Campo de los Mozos, providing the trails and security detail for the Rancheros Vistadores. He had many lifelong friends.

After retirement, John and Anne purchased a cabin at Pine Mountain Club above Mount Frasier and spent many happy times enjoying life in the mountains. John volunteered for the Kern County Search and Rescue Team and Pine Mountain Club Fire Department. John was an avid outdoors-man and joined friends and family members in the annual elk hunt near Termo. A good day off could have been spent trout fishing at Cachuma Lake or a cold mountain stream. He spent many hours taming the yard and growing fresh fruit and vegetables.

John had a lovely singing voice and sang with several choral groups in the valley through the years. His granddaughters remember him washing dishes after dinner and singing his old cowboy songs. John played golf for years with fellow retired deputies. John remained active for decades in several different roles including director of the Retired Employees of Santa Barbara County.

John was predeceased by his parents, brother Rusty, his wife Anne, and numerous other family members and friends. He is sadly missed by his brother David, his children Timothy, Douglas and Rosalie, his grandchildren Brandon, Noel, Aaron, Adrianne and 6 great-grandchildren and by all who knew him.