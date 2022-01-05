HUNTER. Patricia Anne

Patricia Anne Hunter of Santa Ynez died on December 24, 2021. Born June 20 1931 in England, Anne survived the blitzkrieg and relocated with her mother to Santa Barbara. A proud member of Chi Omega, she earned a Bachelor’s degree in History at UCSB. Anne met her husband John, who became a sergeant with SB Sheriff’s Dept., at East Beach. They had 3 children and moved to Santa Ynez. Anne worked for decades at Alpha Floral. She volunteered for Santa Ynez Historical Society and Wildling Museum, and was an avid member of Santa Barbara Doll Club.

Anne enjoyed spending time at the cabin in Pine Mountain Club. She will be greatly missed by John, Tim, Doug and Hollie, Rosalie and Peter, Teresa, Brandon, Noel and Curtis, Aaron, Adrianne, Young Curtis, Heather, Lauren and Thomas, English Cousins John, Jill and Jean, and a multitude of friends. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Anne would appreciate a memorial donation to an animal shelter or Wildling Museum in lieu of flowers.