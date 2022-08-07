Hype over monkeypox

The Biden administration is declaring Monkeypox a public health emergency. Health authorities and the media have jumped on board. However, did they reveal the true risks of monkeypox?

Recently, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention tracker revealed the following.

There are 6,617 cases of monkeypox in the US, with no deaths. In the world, nine deaths. So monkeypox is not a deadly disease.

How was it spread and how is it spreading? It started as a disease caused by sexual contact between men. Today it can be caused by skin contact.

Going forward, the question should be asked. Why is there such an effort to frighten, mislead and scare Americans over monkeypox? It is the elections, stupid.

Don Thorn

Carpinteria