Zaca Mesa Winery launches unique wedding contest

COURTESY PHOTOS

For their wedding ceremony via Zoom on April 19, Amanda Jacobs and Bryson Williams wore the casual clothes they planned to don for their honeymoon at a Meixcan resort. They are hoping to celebrate in their traditional bridal apparel if they win the “I Do, Redo” contest sponsored by the Zaca Mesa Winery & Vineyards. To enter the contest, they had to submit a photo along with a letter explaining their pandemic-era wedding.

After a year and a half of planning their dream wedding, Amanda Jacobs and Bryson Williams quickly realized they were going to have to postpone their reception on March 20 at the Goodland Hotel, complete with DJ Darla Bea, a signature cocktail, a taco bar and all their family and friends.

Instead, they were married through Zoom on April 20, wearing the casual clothes they planned to don for their honeymoon at a Mexican resort.

The new bride filled in more of the details in the letter she is hoping will make the newlyweds winners in the novel “I Do, Redo” social media contest sponsored by Zaca Mesa Winery & Vineyard, allowing one couple to “redo” their wedding day with professional photos and a fall celebration at the winery on Foxen Canyon Road in Santa Ynez Valley.

The “I Do, Redo” celebration will be Oct. 7 at Zaca Mesa Winery & Vineyards on Foxen Canyon Road in Santa Ynez Valley. “We thought it would be fun, yet safe, and a way to make lemonade out of all these lemons,” said Stewart Cushman, Zaca Mesa owner of the “I Do, Redo” contest.

Above is a reception area in The Winston hotel in Solvang, where the winning couple will stay from Oct. 6 through 8.

Couples wishing to enter the contest must submit a letter explaining their COVID-19 wedding story and why they would like to be Zaca Mesa’s models for the day, along with a photo from their pandemic-era wedding.

Submissions must be sent to events@zacamesa.com no later than Tuesday, and the winner will be announced Sept. 25.

In her letter, Ms. Jacobs writes that she and her husband were both born and raised in Goleta and “believe it or not, we were in the same kindergarten class! We have been together five years and have been through thick and thin. Bryson was one of the youngest recipients of a heart transplant at the age of 19. He worked as a chef for eight years and helped open the restaurant Barbareno in Santa Barbara.

“He went back to school and has recently graduated with a degree in graphic design. I work at Santa Barbara City College as a marketing communications specialist. Our love for wine and food brought us together!”

Because Mr. Williams is immunocompromised, the couple knew that it was important for their wedding and reception to be as safe as possible, which is why they canceled the reception until further notice so that he and the rest of their family could stay safe and healthy.

“Since we already had our marriage license, we decided to get married through Zoom on April 19. We put on our ‘honeymoon clothes’ clothes (that were supposed to be worn at the Xcaret Resort in Mexico) and called up a family friend,” Ms. Jacobs writes in her letter.

“With only my parents and one of my sisters present, we had a little ceremony through Zoom. It was perfect and relaxing, but I wasn’t even wearing my dress! My unworn, lace gown is still waiting for me in a garment bag. The picture I uploaded is of us celebrating in our honeymoon clothes after our Zoom ceremony.

“Looking back at it, I now wish so badly that we had gotten dressed up and hired a photographer and had a nice dinner. We weren’t sure how long COVID-19 would be a problem and definitely didn’t think it would be so long before we were able to celebrate. We would love and greatly appreciate this opportunity with Zaca Mesa.”

The newlyweds will celebrate at a dinner for six people prepared by High on the Hog Catering and flowers provided by Forage Florals. Mike Larson will take wedding photos, and Cat Elrod will do the bride’s hair and makeup.

For their mini-honeymoon, contest winners will enjoy a two-night stay at The Winston in Solvang.

If they win the contest, Ms. Jacobs and Mr. Williams will celebrate at a dinner for six people prepared by High on the Hog Catering on Oct. 7 at Zaca Mesa. Flowers will be provided by Forage Florals, and professional wedding photos will be taken by Mike Larson. Cat Elrod will provide hair and makeup for the bride.

There will also be a two-night stay Oct. 6-8 at The Winston hotel in Solvang.

No ceremony will be held since the winning couple will have been married.

Winners and participating guests must be 21 and older, willing to use their likeness for marketing purposes and dress in a bridal gown/suiting for the newlywed couple with their guests in “Wine Country chic wedding attire.”

Stewart Cushman is owner of Zaca Mesa Winery & Vineyards, which was established in 1973. It is a family-owned-and-operated winery with a long-standing history in Santa Barbara County.

“As we were planning to shoot professional photos of our newly expanded events program, we thought it would be great to partner with other local businesses who are also working hard to thrive amidst these challenging times,” said Mr. Cushman. “Then our team came up with a great idea for the photo shoot, which will highlight opportunities for weddings, social and corporate events and more: What would be more authentic than having a newly married couple, who was not able to have an actual wedding they envisioned during COVID-19, join us for professional photos and a catered meal amidst the beautiful backdrop of our indoor and outdoor spaces?

“We thought it would be fun, yet safe, and a way to make lemonade out of all these lemons.”

