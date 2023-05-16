I Madonnari Painting Festival back at the mission

COURTESY IMAGES

Above is a painting created by Lorelle Miller, this year’s featured artist at the I Madonnari Painting Festival at the Santa Barbara Mission.

SANTA BARBARA — The I Madonnari Painting Festival will return Memorial Day weekend to the Santa Barbara Mission plaza.

The free event is set for 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. May 27, 28 and 29.

The 37th annual festival is a major fundraiser for the Children’s Creative Project , a nonprofit arts education program of the Santa Barbara County Education Office.

Plans call for the festival to feature more than 100 street paintings drawn live with chalk pastels by renowned artists and other enthusiasts including children, families, businesses and schools.

Dramatic street paintings will be created during the I Madonnari Painting Festival, set for Memorial Day weekend at the Santa Barbara Mission.

This year’s featured artist is street painter Lorelle Miller, whose works have been seen at festivals throughout California and elsewhere in the U.S., Canada, Mexico and Norway. She will create a mural directly beneath the mission steps.

Kids’ Squares can be purchased for $15, which includes a box of chalk, for children to create their own street paintings.

The three-day event will feature live music and a food market on the mission lawn. Performers will vary from Mexcal Martini to Jason Libbs and the Congregation featuring Jackson Gillies, Brasscals and Rent Party Blues Band.

For more information, see ccp.sbceo.org/i-madonnari/welcome. To see this year’s festival T-shirt, go to ccp.sbceo.org/2023-tshirt-1.

— Dave Mason