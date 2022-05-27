I Madonnari Street Painting Festival  returns this weekend

COURTESY PHOTO

Artist Delphine Anaya works on her chalk painting at the I Madonnari Street Painting Festival

The I Madonnari Street Painting Festival is back as an in-person, colorful event.

The longtime, popular festival will take place from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday through Monday in front of the Santa Barbara Mission, where paintings will be created live with chalk pastels.

The festival was virtual in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This year’s in-person experience will mark the festival’s 36th anniversary.

This is the first festival of its kind in North America, presenting the performance art of street painting. This event is produced by and raises funds for the Children’s Creative Project, a nonprofit arts education program of the Santa Barbara County Education Office.

New local vendors at the festival include United States of Espresso, Dave’s Dogs, and Rascal’s Vegan Pop-Up. Not to be forgotten are old favorites such as lemon-rosemary roasted chicken, pizza, gelato and more produced by the Children’s Creative Project board with volunteers from National Charity League and Boys Charity League.

All proceeds from sales benefit the Children’s Creative Project.

Music performances include several local favorites such as Mezcal Martini, Jackson Gilles and youth performers such as SB Piano Boys and local high school jazz bands.

An expanded area for children to create street paintings will be located at the west side of the Mission.

Throughout the three-day event, more than 600 Kids’ Squares can be purchased for $15, which includes a box of chalk.

Onsite parking will be available this year for $5 per car.

For more information, go to ccp.sbceo.org/i-madonnari/welcome.

To register for the festival, go to events.humanitix.com/the-art-of-mass-gatherings-in-santa-barbara.

email: kzehnder@newspress.com