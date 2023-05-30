Chalk art rises on area in front of Santa Barbara Mission

KENNETH SONG/NEWS-PRESS PHOTOS

A plethora of chalk art emerges Saturday at the Santa Barbara Mission during the I Madonnari Street Painting Festival.



The Santa Barbara I Madonnari Street Painting Festival was back again during Memorial Day weekend for its 37th year.

The community was out in droves as the lot alongside the Old Mission Church was once again transformed into a mosaic of chalk art.

The unofficial theme of this year’s festival was family. People of all ages participated in and watched the pavement art in action over Memorial Day Weekend. Live music set the backdrop as the artists worked on their pieces within their designated squares of asphalt.

Artists work on their images at the festival.

This year’s featured artist was Lorelle Miller, an acclaimed painter who has been coming to the festival for over 20 years. Her painting, placed right at the base of the mission steps, depicted her immigrant grandfather as he entered the United States.

“When he came here, he thought this was the Garden of Eden,” Mrs. Miller told the News-Press. “It’s about honoring the unsung hero of our family.”

“I love this. I love the creativity of it, the community support, and to see the process,” Donna Ainsworth, a festival-goer, told the News-Press. Watching from the top of the mission steps, Mrs. Ainsworth said she hadn’t been to the festival since the pandemic and had missed it. “It’s just a really fun atmosphere to be in.”

The free event also included local food carts and art for sale, as well as a newly expanded painting area for kids to get involved.

Kai Tepper — the event’s executive organizer for the last two years — had been hard at work to make sure everything ran smoothly.

“We’ve been setting up all week. My phone will not stop bugging me,” said Mrs. Tepper. “We’ve been planning for months, and the actual set up started on Tuesday (the 23rd).”

Featured artist Lorelle Miller’s “The Barrel Maker” graces the lot in front of the Santa Barbara Mission.

Walking through the rows of paintings, viewers saw a variety of different art styles, techniques and subjects on display.

One artist, Andrea Johnston, came from Sacramento to show off her painting for the weekend.

“I just started this morning, and I’ll probably take the whole three days, we’ll see,” laughed Mrs. Johnston, sitting on a low stool using her fingers to rub the chalk into the pavement.

People watch as artists create a variety of chalk art.

“It’s a little girl who’s had her face painted, a portrait,” Mrs. Johnston said to the News-Press.

The I Madonnari Street Festival — which raises money for art programs in county schools — went all three days of the long weekend, from Saturday to Monday.

The many squares of unique art, sprawled across the pavement outside of the old church will only last so long until they are eventually washed away by rain.

Bold images rise from the pavement.

Mrs. Miller, the featured artist, told the News-Press that there was some beauty in this.

“It’s ephemeral art, it goes away. It has its moment, and then it’s gone. Kind of like life, man,” laughed Mrs. Miller.

