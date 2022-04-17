I support Christy Lozano

I am voting for Christy Lozano for Santa County Superintendent of schools.

The reasons are:

1. The current superintendent, Dr. Susan Salcido, has been in office for four years. There are close to 34,000 students in the county performing below California achievement levels. This is a disaster.

She should be impeached. And to think she gets paid at least $277,624 a year.

Instead of helping those 34,000 students get extra help, Dr. Salcido is pushing gender changing, critical race theory and Black Lives Matter — and keeping this secret from parents. How much money is going into these programs. Who knows?

2. Christy Lozano has 18 years of practical experience in teaching at high schools, junior high and elementary schools. She understands children’s need for a fair, unbiased education. She also understands there is gender indoctrination going on. For example, if you are a boy, how would you like to be a girl?

There is CRT teaching that if you’re white, you’re racist. Children 5-, 6-, 7-year-olds are going home telling their moms the teacher called her racist because she is white.

Finally, there is BLM. Only black lives matter, not all lives matter.

3. What I like best about Ms. Lozano is she wants to teach critical thinking skills, so students have knowledge and a solid foundation for life.

She tried going through regular channels in the school system to change the curriculum, but the system is totally corrupt. The school establishment sued to have her name taken off the ballot. Thanks to an honest judge, there was a ruling in her favor.

4. Lastly, I can’t believe the teacher’s union and regular teachers keeping quiet about all that is happening in schools. Not a peep; keep everything secret and away from parents.

Christy needs help. Be a little brave, and join her for a better school system.

Tony Krejdovsky

Goleta