I trust conservative news media

I admit it. I am a news junkie. I get my news from radio, from television, from a newspaper and from my computer. I will soon be subscribing to NewsMax magazine, so add magazines to my list.

What do my news sources have in common? They are all conservative, and “in my humble opinion,” they can be trusted to tell me the truth.

In radio, I had, first and foremost, Rush Limbaugh and now his successors. In television, I have Fox, Fox Business and NewsMax.

My newspaper is the News-Press and especially its Voices section featuring David Limbaugh and James Buckley. On my computer, I have NewsBusters and other conservative news sites.

Liberals may say my sources are too one-sided and that I should also listen to, watch and read some news from their side of the aisle too, such as CNN and MSNBC.

To them, I say this. I already know what their side is saying, because it is the polar opposite of what I’m listening to, watching, reading and finally and above all, it is the polar opposite of the news that I can trust.

James A. Webster

Santa Barbara