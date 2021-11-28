IBARRA, Jaime

05/30/61 – 11/05/21

On November 5th Jaime, a husband, father, son, brother, uncle and grandpa passed away after a courageous battle with cancer surrounded by family.

Jaime was born in Santa Barbara, the second child of Teodocio & Evangelina Ibarra. He attended local schools and was in the class of 1980 at Santa Barbara High School. He worked at various jobs in the local electronics industry until his illness.

He was a very gifted drummer who played with several local bands over the years including a band of music majors at UCSB while he was still in high school.

He is preceded in death by his father Teodocio. He is survived by his beloved wife Betty, mother Evangelina, siblings Gabriel (Diana), Armando (Mary Ellen), Angelica (Guy), Arturo (Diana), Estela (Ed), Gilbert and Socorro (Matt), children Emily and Elliott, daughter-in-law Jere and granddaughter Evangelina. He is also survived by nephews, nieces, aunts, uncles and cousins too numerous to name.

Services will be held Friday, December 3rd at St. Athanasius Orthodox Church, 300 Sumida Gardens Ln in Santa Barbara at 8:30 am. Graveside services will be at Santa Barbara Cemetery, 901 Channel Dr in Santa Barbara at 10:00 am.

“Therefore we are always confident, knowing, whilst we are at home in the body, we are absent from the Lord: for we walk by faith, not by sight. We are confident, I say, and willing rather to be absent from the body, and to be present with the Lord.” II Cor. 5: 6-8

Jaime, your family loves you and will miss you until we meet again. Play beautiful music for our Lord.