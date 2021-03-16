Ice in Paradise to hold virtual 5K event

GERRY FALL/NEWS-PRESS PHOTO

Ice in Paradise, located in Goleta, is sponsoring a virtual 5K event to raise money for the rink’s reopening.

In anticipation of a move to less restrictive tiers, Ice in Paradise in Goleta is hosting a virtual fundraising event to raise money to assist with the rink reopening process.

Organizers are inviting all hockey players, figure skaters, family members, Ice in Paradise frequenters, fitness lovers, and community supporters to participate in a Virtual 5K event. Participants can walk, run, roll, or bike to complete their 5K between March 29 and April 4.

Ice in Paradise, a 501(c)3 nonprofit family fitness center, had to close its doors to the public for nine months, furlough employees, and remove the ice in both the large and studio rinks to save on $13,000/month in utility bills. This is a community where ice sports may not come first to mind, but the rink has had an enthusiastic core group of figure and hockey skaters of all ages as well as the public, which enjoys open skating hours, group lessons for kids and adults and birthday parties.

“It took a lot to build this rink and we aren’t going anywhere,” said rink General Manager Larry Bruyere.

The Greater Santa Barbara Ice Skating Association is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization created with the mission to construct and operate Ice in Paradise, a public ice skating sports and recreational facility for the youth, students, families and the surrounding Santa Barbara Community. The state-of-the-art arena provides affordable, year-round ice recreation for people of all ages and abilities.

Located in Goleta, near Girsh Park, the Camino Real Marketplace, and UC Santa Barbara, the award-winning, 46,500 square-foot arena includes two rinks — the Snider Rink, an NHL size rink that is 200 feet by 85 feet, and the Norqual Rink, a smaller studio rink that is 100 feet by 60 feet. The facility includes six team locker rooms, a figure skating room, specially equipped adaptive sports locker room, food concessions, rental skates, a student study or small meeting room, organized programs for figure skating and ice hockey (boys, girls, adults) and daily public skating.

For more information about the virtual 5K event, log on to iceinparadise.org.

