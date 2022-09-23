ICE removing violent criminal foreign nationals from California who’ve served prison time

By BETHANY BLANKLEY

THE CENTER SQUARE CONTRIBUTOR

(The Center Square) – While most foreign nationals entering the U.S. illegally through the southern border aren’t being deported or removed, some violent criminals and sex offenders are being removed by Immigration and Customs Enforcement Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) officers after they’ve served prison time in California.

While Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas altered deportation and removal proceedings, some began as long as two years ago continue. ICE ERO San Francisco officers have arrested some of the most dangerous offenders who entered the U.S. illegally and committed violent crimes in California.

“ERO officers in the San Francisco area of operations are committed to enforcing our nation’s immigration laws against violent criminals, sex offenders and other noncitizens who pose a threat to public safety,” ERO San Francisco Field Office Director Moises Becerra said when announcing some of the most egregious offenders of fiscal 2022.

Those eligible for removal are citizens of Albania, the Congo, El Salvador and Mexico who entered the U.S. illegally, committed crimes, were convicted of them, and went to prison in California.

One includes a 47-year-old Albanian who was arrested by ERO agents in Jamestown, California. The Albanian had already served 23 years in prison after being convicted of second-degree robbery with a gun enhancement, great bodily injury, or death in Los Angeles County. The noncitizen was ordered removed to Albania.

Another is a 39-year-old Congolese national who was convicted in San Diego County of forcible rape, forcible oral copulation, and rape by foreign object. ERO agents arrested the Congolese national who had served nine years at a California State Prison in Sacramento, California.

ERO agents arrested a 47-year-old El Salvadoran serving time at the Correctional Training Facility in Soledad after having been convicted in Los Angeles County of conspiracy to commit robbery, attempted kidnapping for robbery, robbery, and assault with a firearm. The El Salvadoran was sentenced to life imprisonment with the possibility of parole.

Mexican nationals illegally in the U.S. were arrested by ERO agents including those who were serving time for robbery, attempted murder, multiple counts of lewd acts upon a child under 10, and reentering the U.S. multiple times illegally.

One 28-year-old Mexican was convicted in Orange County of first-degree robbery and carjacking and arrested by ERO after serving nearly four years of an eight-year sentence in the High Desert State Prison in Susanville.

Another was a 46-year-old Mexican who was convicted in San Diego County of attempted murder, corporal injury to spouse, making criminal threats, and attempt to dissuade a witness arrested by ERO. This was after the individual served 16 years in the California City Correctional Facility and developed an extensive criminal history spanning nearly 30 years. The Mexican national had been previously removed from the U.S. in 1998 and 1999.

ERO agents also arrested a 37-year-old Mexican who re-entered the U.S. illegally on multiple occasions. The individual had been convicted in Tulare County of eight counts of lewd acts upon a child under 10.

All of the individuals are eligible for removal, according to an announcement by ICE. Once noncitizens have a final order of removal, ERO coordinates their removal back to their country of origin.