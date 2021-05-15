IDDINGS, Helen Irene

September 2, 1937 – May 4, 2021



Helen Irene Iddings made her mark on the world through her dedication to our boisterous, caring family. She was so happy to be “Mom” to her daughters and “Mumma” to her husband. It was a household full of love. She was gentle, modest, sweet, and unassuming Ð never seeking to be the center of attention. She was also a voracious reader who delighted in historical novels, opera, classical music, crosswords, and other intellectual challenges. Mom loved celebrating birthdays and holidays with us, as well as hosting regular visits from family and friends. Her calm, quiet presence was combined with a welcoming voice and a warm hug.



If you’d only just met Helen, you could tell that she expertly baked bread, simmered stews, and perfected pies. But if you knew her well, you saw her “cheeky” side: her sly sense of humor, her feisty comebacks when teased, her glee in being a semi-pro dog trainer, and her triumph of holding the title of Scrabble Champion Extraordinaire. When Dad came home with a Harley for two, Mom literally jumped on board, embracing their empty-nest expeditions. She referred to their time on the road as a “game-changer” and said that it “took things to a whole new level.” At different times of her life, she was a drummer for her high school marching band and a sailor who navigated the California coast, but most of her favorite adventures were explorations of the country with Dad.



Although her parents Helen Lydia Loebs and Rufus Mallory Frey, and her brother Doug are no longer with us, Helen lives on in the memories of her husband David and her brother Jim. She will also be remembered by her daughters Christine, Karen, Carolyn, Laurel, Amber, and by her eleven grandchildren. We will always think of Mom as kind to strangers, generous with friends, and loving with family.



In lieu of flowers, please consider supporting these organizations: the Santa Barbara Humane Society (sbhumane.org) and/or the Santa Barbara County Food Bank (foodbanksbc.org).