If only Wendy’s wish would be actualized

DAVID JAKLE PHOTO

News-Press Co-Publisher Wendy McCaw

I read the outstanding News-Press piece by Wendy McCaw on the weekend of New Year’s Day and nodded along in complete agreement.

I am not alone in concurring with her on every statement regarding our once “gem of the Central Coast.” Then today — Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023 — I was there daring to cross the street at El Paseo. I dodged two motorized “bikes.” Apparently, pedestrians have no rights, no matter that I am decades older than the “cyclists.”

In front of one rare decent store, I stepped over a sleeping man or woman. It broke my heart to see a human being wrapped up in a sleeping bag. None of us are so callous, or are we? We will become so accustomed to such sights that numbness will slowly seep into our minds.

I had planned to go to Ralphs but couldn’t cross that threshold clutching my purse. I experienced it all first-hand today; there are no words to describe the deterioration of a beautiful town: “Disheartening” is close.

Jane Tucker

Santa Barbara