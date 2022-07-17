If this is freedom …

COURTESY IMAGE

Gov. Gavin Newsom, read that 2024-wanna-be-presidential-candidate Gavin Newsom, unveiled an ad urging Florida residents and businesses to come to California, “where we still believe in freedom.”

Talk about a world class narcissist living in complete denial of reality! For the fact of the matter is that California has one of the highest out-migration rates in the country, second only to another liberal bastion hell hole, New York! Why is that? Let’s consider Gov. Newsom’s fake news as it pertains to California freedom.

Californians are free to have the highest taxes in the country.

Californians are free to pay some of the highest real estate and rent prices in the country.

Californians are free to suffer some of the highest crime rates in the country.

Californians are free to pay some of the highest gasoline and electricity prices in the country.

Californians are free to sit in the dark as they suffer the most electricity blackouts in the country.

Californians are free to have the highest number of illegal aliens in the country.

Californians are free to have the most people on welfare in the country.

Californians are free to have the greatest number of homeless people in the country.

Californians are free to have the worst schools in the country.

Californians are free to have the highest pension and infrastructure debts and deficits in the country.

Californians are free to have the highest cost and greatest scarcity of water in the country.

Californians are free to sit in traffic gridlock longer than any other group of motorists in the country.

California businesses are free to suffer from outrageous costs having to do with legal liabilities — we are consistently rated the top judicial hellhole in America! — due to such things as Prop. 65 and American Disability Act lawsuits, which have created a bounty hunter situation among lawyers via nuisance lawsuits.

As bad as things are, they are about to get worse because of Assembly Bill 5, which was signed into law a few years ago.

This bill, which was created at the behest of unions, sought to eliminate private contracting jobs in California. Why? Because private sector unions can’t recruit individual contractors for representation. The initial focus of this legislation involved more than 100 job classifications, including doctors, nurses, musicians, and of course, Uber and Lyft drivers.

By way of lots and lots of politicking and a ballot measure, most classifications of contractors were summarily exempted from AB5, with the notable exception of independent truckers, some 70,000 of them, who sued the state to keep on trucking. Well, the truckers recently lost that case, and now our supply chain crisis is about to get phenomenally worse!

You can thank the governor and the state legislature for what you are about to suffer because AB5 was a solution in search of a problem.

Andy Caldwell is the COLAB executive director and host of “The Andy Caldwell Show,” airing 3 to 5 p.m. weekdays on KZSB AM 1290, the News-Press radio station.