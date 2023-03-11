If this isn’t against the law, it should be!



Gov. Gavin Newsom COURTESY PHOTOS

First partner Jennifer Newsom

There is an organization that I have featured on my KZSB AM 1290 radio show over the years known as OpenTheBooks.com, a project of American Transparency, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit.

OpenTheBooks.com works hard “to capture and post all disclosed spending at every level of government — federal, state and local.” In 2022, the organization filed 50,000 Freedom of Information Act requests and captured 25 million public employee pension and salary records. They also broke open the California state checkbook for the first time in American history despite the stonewalling of state officials. They are worthy of your attention and financial support.

The latest spending spree OpenTheBooks.com disclosed revealed an incredibly tangled web of political grift in an endless cycle, all having to do with Gov. Gavin Newsom and first partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom. Here are the details of their report.

Jennifer Newsom runs two companies, a nonprofit named The Representation Project, which licenses gender justice films along with dealing with issues involving children’s mental health concerns in curricula featured in public schools throughout the nation. This nonprofit is funded in part by scores of state vendors who were also solicited to fund Gavin Newsom’s political campaigns, which is a story all by itself! Ms. Newsom also writes and directs the gender identity films via her for-profit company, Girls Club Entertainment, which she sells through the nonprofit to schools.

But that is only one-half of the story! When Gavin Newsom was elected, he created the Office of the First Partner, with a budget of more than $1 million per year, through which Jennifer Newsom lobbied the state government, via her husband the governor, for some $5 billion in state funding for K-12 mental health services that funded 10,000 school counselors. “Coincidentally,” thereby, the director of the California Association of School Counselors and the California Board of Education adopted guidance that recommended her films and curriculum be licensed and used in classrooms!

As if all that wasn’t bad enough, the films Ms. Newsom are peddling to our school children contain two types of pornography: sexual and political. Specifically, the films depict strippers and bondage, discipline (or domination), sadism and masochism (as a type of sexual practice) as it warns children as young as 11 years old about the dangers of watching the same! Not only that, but the film also includes the website addresses of porn sites including Porn Hub, MassiveCams, BDSM.XXX, and Brazzers.com!

Furthermore, one lesson for middle and high schoolers includes the “genderbread person,” who aims to show children how biological sex, “gender expression,” “sexual attraction” and “gender identity” exist on a spectrum, which can be mixed and matched.

The political porn content of the films urges students to become political and social advocates who will urge their fellow students to vote for politicians, like Gavin Newsom, who just happens to appear in the films, who support a “care economy” while it pushes a guilt complex on students who are benefitting from their privilege at the expense of the oppressed within our society.

Ironically, a good part of the mental health crisis among school-aged children was generated by Gavin Newsom’s brutal lockdown of our society, including school closures and the requirement to wear masks everywhere we were. The first partner even admitted the same in a 2020 report she co-produced indicating teens are experiencing a tremendous loss due to school closure and social distancing. which has led to feelings of denial, anger and depression in our children.

Open The Books Founder Adam Andrzejewski summed it up quite well when he stated that “the Newsoms create the problems, solve the problems and cash checks along the way.”

Andy Caldwell is the COLAB executive director and host of “The Andy Caldwell Show,” airing 3 to 5 p.m. weekdays on KZSB AM 1290, the News-Press radio station.