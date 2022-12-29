Igor Ortiz pleads guilty to murder

Igor Ortiz has pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in the death of Santa Barbara resident Alberto Torres.

Mr. Orti also has admitted he committed the murder as part of his association with a street gang.

Santa Barbara County District Attorney Joyce Dudley on Wednesday announced the plea.

According to the District Attorney’s Office, Mr. Ortiz admitted that he used a knife in the commission of the murder and committed the premeditated murder in association with members of the Westside criminal street gang for the benefit of the Westside gang.

During the early morning hours of June 1, 2019, Mr. Torres walked home to his residence on the 1300 block of Cacique Street after finishing his shift at a restaurant in downtown Santa Barbara.

Just yards from his home, Mr. Torres was attacked by Mr. Ortiz and an accomplice. During the attack, Mr. Ortiz and his accomplice repeatedly stabbed Mr. Torres, killing him, the District Attorney’s Office reported in a news release Wednesday.

The Santa Barbara Police Department investigated the case.

The District Attorney’s Office said Mr. Ortiz will be sentenced on Feb. 8 in Department 2 of the Superior Court in Santa Barbara.

At that time, Mr. Ortiz will be sentenced to 25 years to life in state prison, according to the District Attorney’s Office.

