Glen Campbell film to highlight VNA event

Jane Seymour, Emmy Award-winning actress, will present the documentary, “I’ll Be Me,” a touching film about Glen Campbell and his personal journey with Alzheimer’s Disease at VNA Health’s eighth annual “PHorum: Perspectives in Health Care.”

The event will be held March 4 at the West Wind Drive-In in Goleta. Gates will open at 5:45 p.m.

The film is about the nationwide “Goodbye Tour” of the Oscar nominee, Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award recipient and Country Music Hall of Fame member.

Following the movie, there will be a conversation with: Kim Campbell, Alzheimer’s Disease advocate and widow of legendary singer and guitarist Glen Campbell; Dr. Kenneth S. Kosik, Internationally renowned Alzheimer’s Disease researcher and principal investigator of the Kosik Neurobiology Lab at UCSB; Dr. Michael Bordofsky, VNA Health medical director and board-certified physician in internal medicine and hospice and palliative medicine; Ms. Seymour, actress, artist, businesswoman and executive producer of “I’ll Be Me.”

Co-sponsor of the event is the Alzheimer’s Association, California Central Coast Chapter. Preregistration is required at vna.health/phorum. General parking is $10 per car, and VIP parking is $50 per car. Limited parking spaces will be available.

Takeout dinners can be ordered fromThe Natural Cafe, 6990 Market Place Drive in Goleta, which is donating 25% of phone and in-person sales to VNA Health the day of the event. An online menu is available at thenaturalcafe.com/menu.

