Illegal entry contributes to COVID spread

President Joe Biden and his administration support and embrace the illegal entry at our southern border of 1 million-plus people from other countries since the beginning of Mr. Biden’s term.

One can assume that the majority of this mass of citizens from turbulent and chaotic countries are unvaccinated and are super spreaders of the pandemic.

They are transported from the border with our government’s funding on busses and chartered flights all over the U.S. to spread their evil devil dust of COVID-19 and its variants. There is no question why Los Angeles County has had to enforce the mask mandate again, soon to be on Santa Barbara’s own doorstep.

This mess is a Marxist dream-come-true to further the handout society that needs to take the working people’s dollars of this country to heal and fund this hoard that shouldn’t be here in the first place. This situation has many ugly tentacles that will strangle our country.

I. Miller

Santa Barbara