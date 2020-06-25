Illegal fireworks calls increasing countywide

Illegal fireworks calls are increasing in Santa Barbara County, according to authorities.

Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Raquel Zick said deputies have received 170 illegal fireworks calls since May 1.

“Deputies that patrol the Los Alamos area have noticed a marked increase in calls about illegal fireworks,” Ms. Zick said in a June 9 press release.

Ms. Zick said the manufacture, storage, sale and use of fireworks is prohibited by county ordinances within the county Fire Protection District and all unincorporated areas, except areas within the Carpinteria-Summerland Fire Protection District, Montecito Fire Protection District, Vandenberg Air Force Base and Bureau of Indian Affairs land.

Penalties range from a $500 fine to a $1000 and one year in County Jail.

The county can also recover “operational costs associated with mitigation for any fire which is determined to be non-accidental,” Ms. Zick noted.

Anyone with information about illegal fireworks can call the Sheriff’s Office at (805) 681-4100.

Lompoc Police Department officers are patrolling the city in unmarked vehicles looking for people using fireworks.

According to a LPD news release, those found using fireworks in the city will be cited.

On June 8, the Santa Maria Police Department seized a large stash of fireworks at a residence on East Cox Lane.

According to a SMPD news release, neighbors reported someone selling fireworks out of their home.

In Santa Maria, fireworks can only be used from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on July 4.

