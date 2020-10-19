Hospice of Santa Barbara offers free speaker series

Roshi Joan Halifax will kick off Hospice of Santa Barbara’s monthly “Illuminate” speaker series on Thursday.

As local nonprofits are adapting to find new ways to serve their clients and causes, Hospice of Santa Barbara is also adjusting to the new realities that come with COVID-19.

One way the organization is providing helpful resources to this community and beyond is by presenting “ILLUMINATE,” a new free speaker series.

To kick off the virtual events will be Roshi Joan Halifax from 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday.

Her presentation will explore the deep necessity of integrity as the foundation for moral resilience. She will discuss some of the challenges to integrity as we care for others, care for the world and care for ourselves.

She will also look at essential aspects of moral suffering and how to cultivate moral resilience, which supports us in facing uncertainty, suffering and loss.

Roshi Joan Halifax is founder, abbo and head teacher of Upaya Zen Center, a Buddhist monastery in Santa Fe, N.M. She is director of the project on Being with Dying and founder of the Upaya Prison Project, which develops programs on meditation for prisoners.

“During this time, it is important for all of us to know we are not alone and experiencing these challenges together. Our speaker series will cover topics that are most relevant to what we are all going through,” said David Selberg, CEO of Hospice of Santa Barbara.

“HSB established the ILLUMINATE speakers series to address many of the struggles we all face that have been heightened during the pandemic. As we all know, people are reeling from this world-wide crisis emotionally, socially and economically. People have shared a variety of intense feelings they are experiencing during this time, among them fear, deep sadness, anxiety, grief, uncertainty over the present and what the future holds, vulnerability, despair, anger, hopelessness.”

The series will feature a new nationally-known speaker every month. Included will be Frank Ostaseski in November, Katy Butler in January, Sharon Salzberg in February, Dr. BJ Miller in March and Dr. Sunita Puri in April.

The remainder of the 2021 Speaker Series will be announced in the coming months.

