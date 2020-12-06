I’m proud to lean to the right

What a pleasant surprise to open the Sunday opinion section and read a letter compiling the nation’s top writers as “leaning to the right” (Voices, “Leaning to the Right,” Nov. 29). I say, “Right on!”

I am proud of our stance and to be included with these great writers. Thank you, John Gainor. I take it as a compliment. It is far better to be labeled a far right person than to be labeled a far left. Incidentally, I am “ambidextrous,” but the right side of my brain is where I get my “grits.”

I am proud of my stance.

Now to more serious matters other than the “virus,” although if you look at it, it does have some redeeming qualities, like time on your hands to do what you have been putting off and getting to learn something new.

Research can be very educational on details such as the number of presidents who were attorneys before getting into politics. Of 45 presidents, 26 practiced as attorneys.

However, the Obamas and the Clintons, all four, had their licenses taken from them mostly for lying or not for filling the requirements.

Thirty-two of the 45 presidents had previous military training, and nine were generals. Last but not least, 18 of the 45 had served as U.S representatives before becoming president.

As far as the research went, and my far right tendencies leaned to their neutral stance, it looks like the ones who stand out for doing “For Their Country,” it looks like Franklin Delano Roosevelt, John F. Kennedy, Ronald Reagan and, drum roll, Donald J. Trump all put country before party. Say what you want, “them’s is the facts.”

Party did not enter into their loyalty to their country, and you out there, live and learn, it’s not the party that makes a president great. What does is a president’s moral structure is and his love of country.

So when you are served a lemon, make limoncello. Oops, isn’t that supposed to be lemonade? Oh well, live and let live peacefully, and let’s get back to what we were after Dec. 7, 1941, and Sept. 11, 2001: “One nation under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all.”

Thank you.

Anita Dwyer

Lompoc