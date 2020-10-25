I’m supporting Lou Segal

Santa Barbara County Board of Education candidate Lou Segal is asking the right questions and has the right background, long-standing interest and experience to seek answers that remedy the troubling issues the vast majority of school districts in this county share.

Continuing the status quo cannot be acceptable.

What role should the county Board of Education be playing to meet the common, identified primary needs of our students, as shown by substandard test scores, need for greater parental involvement in student learning and the need to enhance English language skills?

One new approach can be to encourage the county board of education to partner with Santa Barbara City College and Allan Hancock College adult education divisions to develop more community education classes for local parents who help meet these shared goals.

Additionally, community college/adult education classes in nutrition and home economics will help relieve strained local school budgets since they are asked to provide students with two meals a day year-round on campus. Let’s transfer that duty back to the parents, offering simple community college adult ed nutrition classes and menu plans that work within all family budgets.

The county Board of Education needs new faces and new ideas that expands their role meeting long standing countywide problems.

All our students have a right to the very best education.

Let’s make sure they get this in Santa Barbara County. I endorse Lou Segal for Santa Barbara County Board of Education, District 6.

Lou Segal will bring thoughtful new ideas and ask the right questions.

Joan M. Livingston

Santa Barbara