Improving Elings Park

Privately funded Santa Barbara park makes changes to landscape and facilities

JULIA MCHUGH PHOTOS

After receiving instruction from contractor Mike Seragosa, Santa Barbara Mayor Randy Rowse briefly operates a backhoe in a ceremonial action to represent the removal of a concrete wall at Las Positas Tennis Center.

Elings Park, located on the Mesa of Santa Barbara, has been making grand changes to its landscape and facilities to enhance its beauty.

Twice the size of Disneyland, the park is the largest privately funded park in the United States. The park provides the community with breathtaking views, recreational fields, wedding venues, hiking trails and more.

Since 2019, the park has been undergoing major changes to its property. Titled the “Elings Park Infrastructure Campaign,” also known as “EPIC!,” this $10 million project is designed to completely transform the park.

The “EPIC!” project includes improvements at the park’s Las Positas Tennis Center.

On Monday, the park held a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the tennis center to unveil the new bathrooms. This was the completion of the first of three phases of the construction of the tennis center.

“The existing restrooms were barely standing and pretty dilapidated,” said the architect for the bathroom project, Joe Andrulaitis. “We had to replace nearly everything.”

Santa Barbara Mayor Randy Rowse, right, cuts the ribbon on the newly renovated restrooms. He is joined by Elings Park Board member Lauren Katz, left, and board chair Patti Bryant, middle.

Now, with Mr. Andrulaitis’ help and expertise, the bathrooms are beautiful and modern.

Work will now begin on the second phase of the tennis court’s improvements, which will focus on the accessibility of the courts. The project includes rebuilding all of the sidewalks and entrances to the courts, as well as new stadium seating. The third phase will redo the tennis center’s parking lot, lighting and security.

The tennis center project’s budget is $3.2 million, 75% of which has been entirely raised from the public’s donations. Elings Park receives no government support and relies on donations from the community.

Bruce Giffin, Elings Park Foundation Board member and EPIC! Fundraising campaign co-chair, welcomes supporters to a preview of the newly renovated restrooms, while Mayor Randy Rowse stands by to cut the ribbon.

Santa Barbara Mayor Randy Rowse attended Monday’s event and performed the ribbon cutting. He also briefly operated a backhoe in a ceremonial representation of the removal of a concrete wall.

In his opening remarks to the crowd, Mayor Rowse said, “As someone from the government, it is humbling to see what happens when you turn a public asset like this over to a board and a bunch of volunteers. This place was going to fall in on itself and thanks to everyone here, that is not going to happen.”

Dean Noble, the executive director of Elings Park, shared his personal motivation for the restoration of the tennis center with the News-Press. “The real drive for me is the youth program. We are trying to get as many kids out to play tennis and bring them to the park.”

Mr. Noble also said he hopes for work to be done with the second phase of the Tennis Center by September.

Other projects included in “EPIC!” are the additions of native plants to the park, two more playgrounds, trail improvements, a new disc golf course and overall restoration to the entirety of the park.

If you would like more information on the restoration process or the park itself, visit elingspark.org.

email: abahnsen@newspress.com