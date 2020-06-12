Home Local Improving Old Town Goleta
by Dave Mason
 Road work continued earlier this week at the Intersection of Magnolia and Mandarin avenues in Goleta. Recent work on sidewalks and streets in Old Town Goleta has included adding diagonal parking spaces along Magnolia, which residents have welcomed in an area where many must park on the streets. The city’s Old Town Sidewalk Improvement Project is scheduled to wrap up its five phases by Sept. 3. For more information go to cityofgoleta.org.
