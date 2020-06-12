Improving Old Town Goleta

0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail DAVE MASON/NEWS-PRESS Road work continued earlier this week at the Intersection of Magnolia and Mandarin avenues in Goleta. Recent work on sidewalks and streets in Old Town Goleta has included adding diagonal parking spaces along Magnolia, which residents have welcomed in an area where many must park on the streets. The city’s Old Town Sidewalk Improvement Project is scheduled to wrap up its five phases by Sept. 3. For more information go to cityofgoleta.org. 0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail Dave Mason Managing Editor previous post Music with your food next post Report: Residents at risk of not getting alerts for power shutoff, emergencies Leave a Comment Cancel Reply Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.