There is a reasonable balance between a woman’s right to choose and a child’s right to live.

Certainly rape will always be an exception (this is not a late-term issue). But waiting to decide after the fetus is viable is as unconscionable as being forced to give birth against your will — the will of both must be considered legally.

When God was still trusted in America, abortion was not protected because it defied one of the Ten Commandments. The right to life was guaranteed specifically in the Constitution. You have to have a lot more rules in a secular world because there is no moral compass or agreed-upon social-or-self responsibility. You stop at the traffic light, you pay your bills, you don’t kill if it suits you, so you need the government watching your every move and lots and lots of rules.

So now we must dispassionately come up with abortion rules. That’s all there is to it. Guttural and godless, but negotiable to a reasonable solution that satisfies no one equally. In mortals, we trust now, right?

A gloating Joe Biden emerges as unlikeable as ever and informs us that the fact that exit polls indicated that 75% of the country thinks he is going the wrong way is due to lack of gratitude because the people don’t know how brilliantly his plan is working. Energy independence is tossed to the wind, and we’re embarrassed on the world stage.

If only we understood how successful his agenda has been but, sadly, he can’t brag because essentially what he has done is treason.

“Watch me,” he hisses. “That’s how you will find out who you are and like where I am taking you (against your will) better.”

Thing is, though, that there was supposed to have been a blue wave hat crested by now with socialism installed before anyone realized democracy had been commandeered in social justice reform, nationalized rigged elections, a packed Supreme Court, widespread censorship and state-controlled media, IRS and FBI intimidation of resistance, criminals claiming cities for cartels. By now, we were supposed to be fully in the grip of fear and grateful for all the free drugs that make the humiliation of it … fine.

We did not get a Red Wave in the general election, but we stopped their Blue Wave. Don’t worry, though. When asked what he would change based upon public rejection of his vision for America, President Biden replied, “nothing.” Honesty at last. That’s a start at least.

Derrick Harrison Hurd

Santa Barbara