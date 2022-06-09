Teen Mural Project revolves around theme at Carpinteria Arts Center

COURTESY PHOTOS

Two sisters — Celeste Mayoral and Sierra Mayoral — hold their paintings. Each participant in the Teen Mural Project at the Lynda Fairly Carpinteria Arts Center gets a 2-foot-square wood panel, fully prepared for painting; 10 brushes; 10 containers of acrylic paint and instructions.

The Teen Mural Project theme for 2022 at the Lynda Fairly Carpinteria Arts Center is “In My Life: What Is Important to Me Today.”

The project is free to all teens 11 to 19 years of age. Registration is required at www.carpinteriaartscenter.org. Participants can pick up all materials from 11 a.m to 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Arts Center, 865 Linden Ave. in Carpinteria.

Finished artwork drop-off day is July 15.

The mural will be on display in the Koch Courtyard at the center throughout the summer and fall of 2022.

Adelina Meier is shown with her painting.

The project is facilitated by established local artists and led by a seasoned volunteer team including John Wullbrandt, Janey Cohen, Kristina Calkins and Anna Bradley, along with Ella Bradley, high school team leader, and Lann Ledbetter, Carpinteria Arts Center systems, gallery support and graphic designer.

“Every summer for many years now it has been my pleasure, along with other volunteers and generous sponsors, to help facilitate the Carpinteria Teen Mural Project,” said Mr. Wullbrandt.

“The enthusiasm, creativity and artistry produced by the youth of our community continues to amaze and inspire me. These young artists seize the opportunity to express themselves in the most imaginative ways. They make me proud to call myself a fellow artist from Carpinteria, California. I can’t wait to see what they will share with us this year given the theme ‘In My Life.’ ”

Sebastian Torres holds his painting.

Participants will receive a 2-foot-square wood panel, fully prepared for painting; 10 brushes; 10 containers of acrylic paint and instructions. Funding for the materials is being supplied by sponsors Marybeth Carty, Carpinteria Beautiful, and the Carpinteria Woman’s Club.

“The Teen Mural Project is my favorite installation at the Arts Center every year! The teen artists don’t hold back in their creative expression, and the art that they have made over the years has always been bold, vibrant and exciting to look at,” said Ms. Cohen, artist and art instructor at the Arts Center who has been part of the Teen Mural team for the past seven years.

“It draws people walking by the center into the courtyard, and they stand and contemplate the art and the messages in the mural. I am inspired by these young artists.”

email: mmcmahon@newspress.com