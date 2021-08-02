In-person Fiesta set to begin

Big shows return at SB Mission and elsewhere starting on Wednesday

KENNETH SONG/NEWS-PRESS PHOTOS

Savannah Hoover, the Junior Spirit of Fiesta, performs with enthusiasm at Fiesta Ranchera at Rancho La Patera & Stow House in Goleta. She said later that she didn’t realize how high she had leaped.

La Fiesta Pequeña means “Little Fiesta,” but it’s actually a big show for Old Spanish Days.

And a big moment for the community.

It’s been two years since Santa Barbara has seen La Fiesta Pequeña, but it will be back Wednesday with music, dance and colorful costumes at the Santa Barbara Mission.

It’s hard to imagine a better way to kick off Fiesta, which will continue through Sunday in Santa Barbara and will feature in-person events that didn’t take place last year because of the pandemic.

The Spirit of the Fiesta and the Junior Spirit of Fiesta hug each other at Fiesta Ranchera. They will dance during this week’s Fiesta.

This year’s Fiesta will be closer to the ones that the community remembers, although there won’t be any parades and, because of an increase in COVID-19 cases, no mercados. But the shows are back at the mission and the Santa Barbara County Courthouse’s Sunken Gardens. And DIGS! (Celebración de los Dignatarios) is back at the Santa Barbara Zoo, as well as the Fiesta Stock Horse Show at Earl Warren Showgrounds.

Already, pre-Fiesta events have taken place in the wake of the state’s reopening. On Sunday night, La Recepción del Presidente took place at the Carriage and Western Art Museum.

Here’s the schedule for Fiesta.

WEDNESDAY

6:30 p.m. La Fiesta Pequeña at the Santa Barbara Mission. The program is free to the public. Unvaccinated people are asked to wear a mask. Those not feeling well are encouraged to stay at home and watch the live KEYT-TV broadcast at 7 p.m. on Channel 1013 at 7 p.m. Blankets, chairs or other items left to reserve space at the mission won’t be allowed until 6 a.m. Wednesday. The Santa Barbara Parks and Recreation Department will confiscate any items left before 6 a.m. Wednesday.

Ysabella Yturralde, the Spirit of Fiesta, performs at Fiesta Ranchera in Goleta.

THURSDAY

10 a.m. La Misa del Presidente at the Santa Barbara Mission. This free Mass dates back to the first day of Fiesta in 1936 and is followed by a reception in the mission’s Sacred Garden.

5 to 10 p.m. DIGS! (Celebración de los Dignatarios) at the Santa Barbara Zoo, 500 Ninos Drive. The catered event will feature small bites, premium bars and servings by local breweries and wineries. Tickets cost $250. Proceeds benefit the Santa Barbara Zoo and Fiesta. To purchase, go to nightout.com/events/2021-digs-celebracin-de-los-dignatarios-santa-barbara/tickets.

8 to 10 p.m. Noches de Ronda at the Santa Barbara County Courthouse’s Sunken Garden, 1100 Anacapa St. This is a free variety show featuring music and dance.

FRIDAY

9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fiesta Stock Horse Show at Earl Warren Showgrounds, 3400 Calle Real. For more information, go to www.sbfiestarodeo.org.

Noon to 12:30 p.m. A documentary, “El Desfile Histórico – the Historic Parade,” will air from noon to 12:30 p.m. on Channel 1013.

4 p.m. Horsemen’s Rendezvous at The Carriage and Western Art Museum, 129 Castillo St.

7 to 8 p.m. Flor y Canto at the Santa Barbara County Courthouse’s Sunken Garden, 1100 Anacapa St.

8 to 10 p.m. Noches de Ronda at the Santa Barbara County Courthouse’s Sunken Garden, 1100 Anacapa St. This is a free variety show featuring music and dance.

This year’s Fiesta Flower Girls — Los Niños de las Flores — pose for a group photo at Santa Barbara City College.

SATURDAY

9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fiesta Stock Horse Show at Earl Warren Showgrounds, 3400 Calle Real. For more information, go to www.sbfiestarodeo.org.

10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Fiesta Arts and Crafts Show at West Beach.

1 to 5 p.m Tardes de Ronda at the Santa Barbara County Courthouse’s Sunken Garden, 1100 Anacapa St. This is a free variety show featuring music and dance by performers under the age of 16.

7 to 7:30 p.m. A documentary, “El Desfile Histórico – the Historic Parade,” will air from noon to 12:30 p.m. on Channel 1013.

8 to 10 p.m. Noches de Ronda at the Santa Barbara County Courthouse’s Sunken Garden, 1100 Anacapa St. This is a free variety show featuring music and dance.

SUNDAY

9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fiesta Stock Horse Show at Earl Warren Showgrounds, 3400 Calle Real. For more information, go to www.sbfiestarodeo.org.

10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fiesta Arts and Crafts Show on Cabrillo Boulevard and West Beach.

5:30 to 9 p.m. The Profant Foundation’s Fiesta Finale Gala at the historic El Paseo Restaurant, 10 El Paseo. Event Producer Musette Profant is coordinating the gala’s gourmet dinner, costume contest and dancing under the stars.

The program will feature flamenco performer Lakshmi “La Chimi” Basile with Ricardo Chavez and his troupe.

Performers will also include professional dancers from Arthur Murray Dance Studio Santa Barbara/Beverly Hills, tenor Marco Antionio Labastida, ballerina Jessamyn Vedro and the Martinez Brothers.

And the SB Piano Brothers have a surprise for their fans.

Proceeds will benefit the Profant Foundation, which has given hundreds of scholarships to artists of all ages and has sponsored exhibits and performances for arts education.

For more information, go to www.profantfoundation.org.

And for more about the entire Fiesta, see sbfiesta.org.

email; dmason@newspress.com