In real estate, numbers can be deceiving

REAL ESTATE UPDATE

DAVID MAGID

Lately I’ve had many potential sellers reaching out asking whether it’s a good time to sell their home, as there have been significantly less sales in 2023 than past years, and the inflated interest rates have halted buyers from purchasing.

I don’t blame them for thinking this way, since both factors are true. Mortgage rates have more than doubled since early 2022, going from sub 3% to 7%-plus, and we have had a low number of sales compared to most years. Even many real estate agents thought this could lead to a dry spell for sellers with the possibility that prices would come down to adjust to the new norm in rates.

Additionally, the median price in Santa Barbara dropped 25% Year-Over-Year from May 2022 to $1,304,500, and the average sales price also dropped 24% YOY to $1,786,267. Total sales have also fallen by 36% YOY.

These numbers have to spell disaster, right?

Well, statistics don’t always tell the whole story, and there is a simple explanation for this.

From January through May 30, there were only 137 home and 60 condo sales, as compared to 195 home and 85 condo sales during the same period in 2022. As affordability of homes became more difficult for first time buyers, they started shifting their sites onto condos, thus contributing to the decrease in average and median prices.

It’s not that prices are dropping, but more so that the type of homes selling this year have been in a lower average price range compared to 2021 and 2022. There were also only 44 total sales in May, so a couple large or small priced homes could greatly affect those figures.

To get a clearer picture of what’s going on, it’s important to see that homes are currently selling over 100% of list price, with more than half of listings receiving multiple offers. There is still a great amount of competition among buyers as we’ve seen homes still receiving 5-20-plus offers if priced right. Lastly, there is only 1.7-1.8 months of inventory on the market, meaning if no listings were added, then we would sell out of homes in approximately seven weeks!

Yes, there was a pause for a few months during winter as buyers took their foot off the gas. But once reality set in that these rates were here to stay for the time being, there was no use in waiting to buy in Santa Barbara if they wanted to establish their roots.

The new popular saying has been, “marry the price and date the rate,” as lenders predict rates could eventually drop back to the 5-6% range once inflation comes back to normal levels.

When this is brought up to buyers, they tend to ask, “Why not wait to buy until rates go down then?” Well, the answer is simple: Lower rates make purchasing more affordable, thus driving more buyers to the market and producing more competition and a greater number of multiple offers on homes. Also, if prices continue increasing each year, buying sooner will save on property taxes long-term, as those are based on your purchase price. Any way you spin it, we are looking at a possible ongoing seller’s market (locally), as demand has a long way to catch up to supply.

Only 10-15 years ago Santa Barbara would typically have 700-1,000 listings on the market at a time. Now, a meager 175 or so. This is due to homeowners having a low motivation to sell if they’re locked into a low mortgage rate, as most sellers would need to purchase a replacement home, which would require a much higher interest rate. In many cases, it’s more affordable for a seller to stay in their higher value home than downsize to a less expensive property, as their monthly payments could get substantially higher.

Although we are seeing more homes and condos hit the market in the last few weeks, we may see a few years of low inventory as 85%+ of homeowners are holding an interest rate of less than 4%, which leaves some homeowners little motivation to sell and move. This will likely result in home values maintaining strength and growth, even as the numbers nationwide drop or flatten.

Santa Barbara has always been a niche market, and the demand for homes here has continued to grow exponentially each year. So, even if it feels like the market is slowing down due to the “numbers,” the reality is that everyone wants a slice of paradise, and it’s as good a time as any to sell your home.

As a second-generation Realtor, David Magid has been practicing real estate for 10 years, all with Village Properties. The first of his family born in America, David has been lucky enough to grow up and live in Santa Barbara for the last 36 years. You can find more information about Mr. Magid or contact him with any questions at www.DavidMagidHomes.com.