Indoek gallery in Ventura launches with artists from 805 area

Scott Soens’ photography

“In Residence,” the first group show and opening event celebrating the work of 26 artists from the 805 area — Santa Barbara, Ventura, Ojai, Oxnard, etc. — is on view through Feb. 25 at Indoek, 432 N. Ventura Ave.. Studio 30, in Ventura.

“Ventura County is home to a hard-working, tight-knit community of creative talent,” said Matt Titone, gallery co-owner. “These artists are recognized internationally and are quietly established as local heroes. We want to celebrate and inspire this community with our new space while also creating a destination for people coming from out of town, giving Ventura a new cultural landmark to be proud of.

“Celebrating coastal creative culture, Indoek presents a curated perspective and aesthetic to the surfing lifestyle. Born out of a passion for aquatic activities and frustration with an industry that tends to misrepresent them, our goal is to elevate surf culture and champion the creative personalities who have shaped it over the years.

COURTESY IMAGES

Daniella Manini’s art Russell Crotty’s art

“We started as a blog — back when that was a thing — then evolved into a publisher of original content,” he said. “We’ve dabbled in unique collaborations, and our next chapter is now a physical space that will serve primarily as an art gallery and creative hub in Ventura County.”

An opening night event on Jan. 27 featured music by Xocoyotzin Moraza, free beer from Topa Topa Brewing Co. and natural wines by Innocnts.

A portion of the art show’s proceeds will benefit Mesa Farm in Ojai.

Artists participating in the exhibit are Allison Kunath, Andrew Rodriguez,

Brian Calvert, Clara Mari, Corban Campbell, Craig Robbins, Daniella Manini, David Wien, Demi Boelsterli, DJ Javier, Dylan Gordon, Geoffrey Holstad, Hayden Brosnan, Jeff Johnson, Louise Levin Ulrich, Mr. Titone, Morgan Maassen, Neil Hubert, Porfirio Gutierrez, Russell Crotty, Scott Soens, Sean Tully and Taiana Giefer.

“It was incredibly inspiring for me to be invited to participate in a show that had such a great representation of an emerging art style within the coastal culture around the area,” said Ms. Manini, a Ventura artist. “It is so very well curated, and I’m thrilled to be part of it,”

“It is great to have the Indoek gallery in Ventura showcasing local 805 artists for its first show,” said Mr. Soens, a Ventura photographer. “It is exciting for me to be a part of the show with so many talented local artists. As a resident of West Ventura, I can’t wait to see what Matt brings into the gallery over the coming years.”

Matt Titone’s art Daniella Manini’s art

Mr. Crotty, a Santa Barbara artist, said that “as a boy, I drew surf images in sketchbooks in the margins of my schoolwork and learned to read from surf mags. After 50 years of being a passionate surfer, my obsession continues as an ongoing meditation on surfing that manifests as personal, instinctive and often satirical surf drawings. This work resonates strongly with surfers, yet has also been acclaimed by fine art galleries and museums.”

For Mr. Titone, “It’s been incredibly heartwarming to see the positive response and support from the local community since we opened. My goal for the gallery is to both champion local artists but also inspire by introducing the community to new artists from other places as well.

“I feel a tremendous amount of responsibility to make Indoek the best space it can possibly be, to adequately give Ventura County a creative hub it deserves and can be proud of.”

email: mmcmahon@newspress.com