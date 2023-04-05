Garden Club of Santa Barbara’s flower show and boutique first since 2017

COURTESY PHOTOS

These are past winners of the Garden Club of Santa Barbara’s annual flower show. The club is holding its first show since 2017 on April 20 and 21 at the Music Academy of the West in Montecito.

Whimsical Chinoiserie paintings by Harrison Howard have inspired the theme of the Garden Club of Santa Barbara’s upcoming flower show and boutique.

Its first show since 2017, “In the Gardens of Splendor and Delight” will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 20 and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 21 at the Music Academy of the West, 1070 Fairway Road in Montecito. Admission and parking are free.

“Here, you’ll find not only beautiful and colorful floral displays and individual specimens but also inventive jewelry made entirely out of seeds and pods, gorgeous prize-winning photographs and more,” said Anne Rhett Merrill, co-chair.

“But the show is just part of the club’s activities. Over the past 20 years, we’ve donated more than half a million dollars to horticultural projects throughout Santa Barbara County, reflecting our active involvement in the community.”

The juried show features floral arrangements, horticultural specimens, scenic photographs and botanical arts. Entries are primarily from GCSB members with additional entries from members of other Garden Club of America chapters.

Judges from the Garden Club of America fly in from around the country to judge the show before it opens to the public.

Mr. Howard’s images have been licensed for fabrics, wallpaper, paper goods, packaging, lacquered wood serving trays, placemats and other home items. Louis Sherry chocolate company, established in New York in 1881, features Harrison’s work.

This Garden Club of Santa Barbara ring is made from leaves.

This year, an unjudged category, open only to GCSB members, has been added in Mr. Howard’s honor. Submissions must feature dried, pressed flower and leaf designs inspired by his Chinoiserie illustrations and incorporate pollinator plants and pollinators from the Santa Barbara area.

“My attraction to art began when I was very young on the floor of my father’s studio with colored pencils and sheets of white paper bigger than I was,” said Mr. Howard. “My father was a professional artist. My parents’ interests revolved heavily around their preoccupation with art, antiques, history and traveling, and they passed their interests along to me. We lived for a year near Cannes when I was very small.

“Trips that stretched to many other parts of Europe as well fueled my imagination to this day in ways that no classroom probably ever did. I painted murals for almost two decades, mostly in houses. Some were in wonderful places, and during that time, my interest in decorative art and design of all periods grew at a fast pace.

“However, traveling to do murals was difficult, and over time some jobs became an exhausting experience. When my wife told me the teachers and staff where our son at age 5 attended school thought she was a widow, it was clear that things needed to change. From 2003 onward, I’ve focused mainly on easel-size paintings and prints.”

Mr. Howard, who had his first solo exhibit at age 19 in La Jolla, received his bachelor’s degree in industrial design from the Art Center College of Design in Pasadena and studied at the Boston University College of Fine Art.

His work has been featured in Veranda Magazine, Architectural Digest, Elle Décor, Town & Country, Departures Magazine and Flower Magazine, among others.

“The paintings I produce reflect my great attraction to both fine and decorative art. I gravitate heavily to narratives that reflect the positive side of life. I find inspiration in the natural world, literature, history and the things and people surrounding me in daily life,” said Mr. Howard.

The boutique at the flower show features nearly a dozen vendors offering garden-themed antiques, women’s clothing, floral fabrics, fine and costume jewelry, gift items and more.

A selection of paintings and products featuring Mr. Howard’s designs are also for sale, including Louis Sherry Chocolate tins. All proceeds support the GCSB’s community projects and other activities.

Food and wine is for sale from 15 Degrees C Wine Shop and Bar. Author and GCSB member Danielle Dall’Armi Hahn from Carpinteria’s Rose Story Farm will sign her new book, “The Color of Roses,” at various times over both days.

“Conservation and Water Sustainability in Santa Barbara: How Our Gardens of Splendor and Delight Can Thrive in Times of Drought” is an educational exhibit that explores local water resources and how they can be used responsibly by home gardeners.

Sponsors for this year’s Garden Club Show include Hogue & Company and members of the Garden Club of Santa Barbara.

Event co-chairs are Betsy Coates and Ms. Merrill, who oversee a committee of nearly 40 club member volunteers.

“As the Chinese proverb goes, ‘If you would be happy all your life, plant a garden,’ ” said Ms. Coates. “We are a happy group and welcome all garden lovers to enjoy our free show.”

Awards are given in 26 categories (“classes”) in four divisions, according to criteria from the Garden Club of America. Best of Show is selected among divisional first place winners. Special awards, including those for uniquely skillful and creative entries and outstanding specimens, are also given within divisions.

The divisions include Floral Design with six classes, Horticulture with 13 classes, Photography with five classes and Botanical Arts with two classes. A fifth division is the educational exhibit.

Some unusual Floral Design classes include an underwater design and a functional tea table set for two including floral design.

The Horticulture division includes eight different classes of cut specimens from exhibitor gardens, including roses, blooming perennial herbs and flowering branches, among others, plus displays of drought-tolerant rooted plants from the Santa Barbara region and of a single pink jasmine trained onto a frame.

The Photography division isn’t only about flowers and plants but includes classes for images of landscapes of any kind (including cityscapes), closeup images of a building or building detail, a beach scene, a flower garden that has been manipulated photographically, and more.

The two Botanical Arts classes are jewelry made entirely from plants that depicts anything that flies and a mini (9.5 inches high) of a staged pavilion, gazebo or pagoda.

Founded in 1916, the Garden Club of Santa Barbara is a nonprofit organization dedicated to encouraging the knowledge and enjoyment of gardening, the art of floral design, the protection of the environment and native plants, the preservation of the historic and horticultural richness of the community, and the active support of civic projects.

There are currently approximately 125 members. Between 2002 and 2022, the Garden Club of Santa Barbara donated more than $500,000 to various projects.

Projects in 2022 included those benefiting the Santa Barbara Botanic Garden, Lotusland, Cheadle Center for Biodiversity, Explore Ecology and the Santa Ynez Botanic Garden.

email: mmcmahon@news-press.com