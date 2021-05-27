COURTESY PHOTO

Chaucer’s Book is hosting a virtual launch June 15 for “In the Heights: Finding Home.”

Before “Hamilton” became a global phenomenon, before Lin-Manuel Miranda became a household name, a show called “In the Heights” shook up Broadway with its hip-hop and salsa soundtrack and big, bilingual heart.

In the new book, “In the Heights: Finding Home,” Mr. Miranda, Quiara Alegría Hudes and Jeremy McCarter tell the story of the show’s beginnings from rehearsals in a bookstore basement to the Broadway smash and soon-to-be feature film.

Chaucer’s Books in Santa Barbara is hosting a special “In the Heights” virtual book launch with the authors from 5 to 6 p.m. June 15.

Pre-purchase of a hardcover copy of the book is the admission to this event. Participants will be provided with a Zoom link to the show 48 hours before start time.

For more information, contact Chaucer’s Books at 805-682-6787 or email events@chaucersbooks.com.

— Marilyn McMahon