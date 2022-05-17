In the red

0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterEmail Clear skies make lunar eclipse a spectacle on South Coast KENNETH SONG / NEWS-PRESS PHOTOSAbove, a total lunar eclipse glows red in the Santa Barbara Sky on Monday. Below, people gather at the Winslow-Maxwell Overlook on campus at Santa Barbara City College to view the eclipse with help from the SBCC Astronomy Club, which brought out telescopes for the public to view the moon. 0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterEmail News-Press Staff Report previous post AG candidate Eric Early to campaign in Santa Barbara County Leave a Comment Cancel ReplyYou must be logged in to post a comment.