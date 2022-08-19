In tune with America

Michael Feinstein to come to Ojai to sing American classics made popular by Frank Sinatra, Peggy Lee and others

“There are always things being revealed in the performance of a song,” said Michael Feinstein, who will perform Aug. 27 at the Libbey Bowl in Ojai.

Great American music has inspired Michael Feinstein since an early age.

“When I was 5 years old, it was the older, classic American music that attracted me harmonically, later lyrically, and continued to draw me in. As I learned more about the song and the timeless writers, I became more intrigued by it,” said the Grammy-nominated singer, who started the Great American Songbook Foundation in 2007.

His repertoire includes music that was performed by legendary singers such as Frank Sinatra and written by brilliant composers such as Cole Porter.

“It is an infinite well of extraordinary music,” Mr. Feinstein told the News-Press by phone from his Pasadena home.

The vocalist will draw deep from that well for his concert at 7 p.m. Aug. 27 at the Libbey Bowl, 210 S. Signal St., Ojai. (Doors will open at 5 p.m.)

“First and foremost, there will be a selection of songs that resonate with the world today — songs of optimism, songs of hope,” said Mr. Feinstein, who has a 50-acre avocado ranch in Carpinteria. “Music is something that’s a very powerful healing force, and it helps us to experience the connections that we have.”

Mr. Feinstein plans to perform songs made popular by singers who would have been 100 years old this year: Judy Garland and Doris Day. He also plans to sing songs by Peggy Lee, who have been 102.

“I’ll probably do a Sinatra shoutout,” Mr. Feinstein said.

He said he continues to be impressed with the sophistication and craftsmanship of classic American melodies and harmonies.

“It’s like a painting that you fall in love with,” Mr. Feinstein said. “The longer you have it, the more you notice about its complexity and hidden secrets of beauty.”

Mr. Feinstein noted that the audience’s reaction and involvement in a concert can add another layer to the music.

“There are always things being revealed in the performance of a song,” he said.

Despite his enthusiasm for music, the Columbus, Ohio, native said he started his vocal career by default.

“I graduated from high school, was a bad student and didn’t want to go to college,” he said. “I was playing piano bars until I could figure out what I could do with my life.

“I moved to Los Angeles from my Ohio hometown,” he said.

The move paid off. In Los Angeles, Mr. Feinstein met legendary lyricist Ira Gershwin, who collaborated with his brother and composer George Gerswhin on acclaimed musicals.

“I met him when he was 80 years old. I was 20,” Mr. Feinstein said. “I became like a surrogate son or grandson.

“He taught me most of what I know about interpreting lyrics,” Mr. Feinstein said.

He said he learned a lot from Mr. Gershwin and other mentors whom Mr. Gershwin knew, including singer Rosemary Clooney and Mr. Gershwin’s next-door neighbor, singer Liza Minnelli (Ms. Garland’s daughter).

The mentorship prepared Mr. Feinstein for a career in which he became well-known for his performances from what he calls “the Great American Songbook.”

“I went from piano bars to New York hotels, Broadway and Carnegie Hall,” Mr. Feinstein said.

Today Mr. Feinstein’s Great American Songbook Foundation works to preserve great music through educational programs, masters classes and its annual High School Songbook Academy. Mr. Feinstein also serves on the Library of Congress’ National Recording Preservation Board.

His Emmy-nominated special “Michael Feinstein — The Sinatra Legacy” aired nationally in 2011.

“Many years ago, in the beginning of my career, I met Frank Sinatra by being hired to play at a private party,” Mr. Feinstein told the News-Press. “I never dreamt I would meet Frank Sinatra.

“He came over to me and said, ‘How do you know all of these songs? How old are you, 12?’” Mr. Feinstein said. “He invited me to sit at his table.

“We became friends,” Mr. Feinstein said.

“To perform the music of Sinatra was a way of thanking him for encouraging me early on in my career. His particular style of music reinvigorated the American songbook.”

