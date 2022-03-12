Indermuehle leads SBCC to third straight softball win

The SBCC softball team extended to its largest win streak of the season with a 6-2 win at Oxnard on Thursday in its 2022 WSC opener.

The Vaqueros (5-16, 1-0) earned their third straight victory, equaling their largest win streak of the shortened 2020 season. It was their first conference opening win since 2017.

Pitcher Lauren Indermuehle (3-10) had a huge day on both sides of the ball, setting a Vaquero season-high with 10 strikeouts while setting a personal-best on offense with three RBI. Santa Barbara ended the day with five hits, including two by shortstop Linnéa Sandahi.

Catcher Naveah Freitas gave the Vaqueros the initial lead in the top of the first, capitalizing on a pair of errors by Oxnard (0-10, 0-1).

After the Condors tied it heading into the second, SBCC would enjoy its biggest inning of the day. Jade Leoffler walked and made it to second when Mellanie Barth was hit by a pitch. Facing two outs, Indermuehle hit a two RBI double to bring both runners home.

Paige Powell then stepped up to hit a single into right field and Indermuehle scored to make it 4-1.

Sandahi scored her lone run of the day in the following inning. She led off with a double before scoring on a sacrifice fly out to right by Mckinnzie Grossini.

The Vaqueros put the cherry on top in the seventh. Freitas was hit by a pitch to open the inning and stole a base as she eventually made her way to third. Isabella Huckaby grounded out to second, but picked up an RBI of her own as Freitas capped SBCC’s day with its sixth run.

The Condors were held to just one hit and no runs in the bottom of the seventh, as Indermuehle picked up her final two strikeouts of the day.

Santa Barbara hits the road again on Tuesday, Mar. 15 to face Moorpark at 2:30 p.m.

Michael Jorgenson works in communications/media relations at Santa Barbara City College.

