Indian dance ensemble at UCSB

by Dave Mason
The Nrityagram Dance Ensemble with Chitrasena will perform at 8 p.m. Oct. 19 at UCSB Campbell Hall.

Nrityagram is a critically acclaimed all-female Indian dance ensemble. For its production of “Ahuti,” the troupe is joined by the women and men of the Chitrasena Dance Company of Sri Lanka.

The dance production features live musical accompaniment and is part of the UCSB Arts & Lectures programming.

Tickets cost $30 to $45 for general admission and $15 for UCSB students with ID. To purchase, go to www.artsandlectures.ucsb or call 805-893-3535.

— Dave Mason

