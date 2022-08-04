Indiana Congresswoman Walorski, three others killed in car crash

COURTESY PHOTO

Rep. Jackie Walorski

By J.D. DAVIDSON

THE CENTER SQUARE CONTRIBUTOR

(The Center Square) — U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski, R-Indiana, and three others died in a two-vehicle crash in Elkhart County, Indiana, at about 12:32 p.m. Wednesday, the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

Rep. Walorski was 58.

It happened on State Route 19, south of State Route 119, when a northbound passenger car traveled left of center and collided head on with a southbound sports utility vehicle, the sheriff’s office said.

Also killed were Zachery Potts, 27 of Mishawaka, Indiana, and Emma Thomson, 28, of Washington, D.C. The sole occupant of the northbound vehicle, Edith Schmucker, 56, of Nappanee, Indiana, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The county coroner’s office and sheriff’s office are investigating.

“Dean Swihart, Jackie’s husband, was just informed by the Elkhart County Sheriff’s office that Jackie was killed in a car accident this afternoon. She has returned home to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Please keep her family in your thoughts and prayers,” Rep. Walorski’s Twitter feed read.

The tweet was shared by House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy of Bakersfield.

“My heart is broken for Dean, the Walorski family, and all who knew and loved my friend Jackie,” said Rep. Jim Banks, R-Indiana. “Jackie was a true public servant – selfless, humble and compassionate.”

Rep. Walorski served on the House Ways and Means Committee and as the ranking member of the Subcommittee on Worker and Family Support. She was also the ranking member on the House Ethics Committee.

She was first elected to Congress in 2013 and previously served in the Indiana House of Representatives.