Indicting Trump was a political move

WHITE HOUSE PHOTO

Donald Trump

Thursday was a dark day in America. For the first time in our history, a former U.S. president was indicted. It was purely a political move carried out by a one-sided Department of Justice.

Not only was it used to distract from the Biden $5 million bribery bombshell with Ukraine, but it was election interference at the highest level.

As a patriotic American, I am livid. There is such a double standard today.

If you are a Democrat or on the left, you can get away with anything. If you are a Republican or more conservative, you are guilty of everything.

Mr. Trump was charged because of papers he had at Margo Logo. But President Biden had papers in Chinatown, in his garage and at his houses, but nothing was done.

What we see happening today in America is very dangerous. What has happened to our justice system, the rule of law and why is the government allowed to target one man who wants to run for president? And why is the FBI, the DOJ, CIA and the media allowed to interfere with our elections?

If we do not get some honest, new and pro-American leaders in the next election, our republic is gone.

Diana Thorn Carpinteria