Indoor exhibits reopen at Ventura museum



COURTESY PHOTOS

“America’s Revolution” and “Rock Paper Scissors” are among the exhibits at the Museum of Ventura County.

VENTURA — Indoor exhibits will reopen July 1 at the Museum of Ventura County.

Admission is free for the rest of the year at the museum, located at 100 E. Main St., Ventura.

Exhibits include “America’s Revolution,” which features George Stuart’s historical figures, and “Rock Paper Scissors,” which presents works that use rocks, paper and scissors. Both exhibits will open July 3.

Also opening July 3 are “Huegla!,” featuring Jorge Corralejo’s photos of the 1970s labor strikes; “Crossing Borders,” presenting works by artists who immigrated to the U.S.; “The Weed Project: Outlaws of the Super Bloom & Crimes We Commit in the Garden,” featuring Charlene Spiller’s macro-style paintings; and Lego Summer Camps for children.

Hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays.

For more information, go to venturamuseum.org.

— Dave Mason