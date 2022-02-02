Indoor mask mandate extended to March 3

COVID-19 cases decline at Main Jail

Signs advising visitors of the local mask mandate are displayed at the Santa Barbara Public Market.

The indoor mask mandate has been extended another month in Santa Barbara County.

The county Public Health Department said the extension would last until 5 p.m. March 3.

The department explained the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has determined that Santa Barbara County and California have a high community transmission level. That was the CDC’s determination as of Jan. 28.

The county’s case rate was 180.37 per 100,000, with a test positivity of 17.4%, as of Jan. 21, according to the health department.

“The CDC continues to recommend fully vaccinated individuals wear a face covering in public indoor settings in areas with substantial or high community transmission rates,” the department said in a news release.

The full health order is at publichealthsbc.org/health-officer-orders. You also can learn more about the local response to the pandemic at publichealthsbc.org/vaccine or call 2-1-1.

On Tuesday, the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported 380 new cases and five deaths. It also said 70.6% of the eligible 5-and-older population is vaccinated.

In other COVID-19 developments, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department reported Tuesday that COVID-19 cases are declining at the Main Jail in Santa Barbara.

The jail has cleared 10 of the previously reported COVID-positive inmate cases, with no new cases identified since Friday, according to public information officer Raquel Zick.

Ms. Zick said the outbreak has featured 252 cases, which includes 27 active cases, 221 recovered and four inmates who were released.

No inmates are hospitalized, and 48 inmates have reported being symptomatic, 203 are asymptomatic, and one declined to comment about the presence or absence of symptoms, Ms. Zick said.

