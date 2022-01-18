Home Local Indoor mask mandate still in effect
Local

Indoor mask mandate still in effect

by News-Press Staff Report
KENNETH SONG / NEWS-PRESS
Signs advising visitors of the local mask mandate are displayed at the Santa Barbara Public Market. The state and Santa Barbara County continue to require masks inside indoor public settings, regardless of vaccination status, with limited exceptions. The current county order is in effect through Feb. 1, when it can be extended again, and the state order is in effect through at least Feb. 15.
