An indoor masking mandate for Santa Barbara County will go into effect for all people, regardless of vaccination status, at 5 p.m. Friday, according to the Public Health Department.

The new mandate, which is set to go into effect Friday, comes as the county has seen a recent surge in cases associated with the highly transmissible delta variant. The mandate will be preceded by a new Health Officer Order, which is expected to be released on Wednesday.

