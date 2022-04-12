Industrial Age Trilogy” author to speak in Santa Paula

SANTA PAULA — P. L. Tavormina will speak about her book, “Industrial Age Trilogy,” from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. May 21 at Bank of Books, 820 E. Main St. in Santa Paula.

The “Industrial Age” trilogy takes place on a distant world colonized by Earth’s genetically enhanced descendants. The series opens with “Aerovoyant,” which follows a young woman who sees carbon dioxide emissions. Her family has hidden her away because the fossil fuel industry wants her dead for her ability.

In “Telomeric,” this woman’s friend, a man whose DNA records Earth’s collapse, fights to steer their world onto sustainable energies to provide a future for his wife and young son. The final installment, “Luminescent,” will conclude the trilogy on a hopeful note, to mirror how readers would wish their own current challenges might resolve.

By writing fiction, Ms. Tavormina brings solid science firmly into the human tradition of “story,” according to a news release. She’s loved science and nature throughout her life, working with animals as a child, then earning her doctorate in genetics. As an adult, she’s contributed to everything from the human genome project, to environmental studies of fossil fuel disasters, to teaching at local universities. In her spare time, she volunteers with local climate organizations.

The first book in her trilogy, “Aerovoyant,” debuted in 2019. The second, “Telomeric,” released in 2021, and the conclusion, “Luminescent,” is slated for release in 2024.

For more information, call 805-420-1050.

– Marilyn McMahon