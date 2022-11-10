Infanti, Brown,Orona win in Solvang races

SOLVANG — Mark Infanti has been elected mayor of Solvang.

And David Brown and Elizabeth Orona are victorious for Solvang City Council districts 3 and 4 respectively.

Mr. Infanti, who ran unopposed, received 94.68% of the vote with 1,138 votes in Tuesday’s general election.

He previously worked as a project management consultant for clients such as aerospace and defense contractors.

Mr. Infanti has a bachelor’s degree in business management from the University of Texas El Paso. He also studied architecture for a few years prior to switching his major.

Mr. Brown, who ran against Louise Smith, received 47.65% of the vote with 81 votes. Ms. Smith received 41.18% of the vote with 70 votes.

Mr. Brown received his bachelor’s in agriculture/business management from Cal Poly San Luis Obispo in 1980 and his master’s in business administration from Pepperdine University in 1987. Mr. Brown works in finance and is a small business owner.

Ms. Orona defeated incumbent Robert Clarke for the District 4 seat with 57.14% of the vote with 220 votes. Mr. Clarke holds 42.86% of the vote with 165 votes.

Ms. Orona holds a bachelor of science in mathematics/applied science, with economics as the secondary application of mathematics from UCLA.

She has 35 years of experience as an information technology professional.

