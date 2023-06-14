Inflation Reduction Act funds $161 million in landscape restoration

By RIA ROEBUCK JOSEPH

THE CENTER SQUARE CONTRIBUTOR

(The Center Square) — The Bureau of Land Management, which manages over 245 million acres of public land located largely in 12 western states, announced that it will spend $161 million for ecosystem restoration.

The bureau has already leveraged $40 million in funding it received from the Inflation Reduction Act, for restoration activities.

“The BLM has received $161 million under this law for ecosystem restoration and resilience on public lands in 11 western states. This funding will be directed to projects in 21 Restoration Landscapes, with the aim of passing these lands on to the future in better condition than we find them today,” the bureau said.

In a news release by the bureau, it was mentioned that as part of President Joe Biden’s Investing in America agenda, the funding came through the Inflation Reduction Act. Based on ecological need and importance to the community, BLM has selected 21 landscapes for restoration. Among them is the Concumnes Watershed in Northern California.

“With today’s investment, we will be able to pass these lands to future generations in better shape than we find them today,” said Bureau Director Tracy Stone-Manning. “We’re thrilled to be able to put people to work to benefit wildlife habitat, clean water, and the overall health and productivity of our public lands.”

The Cosumnes Watershed is an area in California’s Central Valley where the Cosumnes River meets the 95-mile long Mokelumne River in a co-dependant ecology of wetlands, riparian forest and natural floodplains. Having never been dammed, it is the only unregulated river of the Sierra Nevada’s western slopes, allowing the Cosumnes River to breach its banks seasonally in natural support of habitat for various species of egrets and herons, sandhill cranes, stilts and avocets, phoebes and flycatchers, and yellow and Wilson’s warblers included among the more than 250 species of birds found there.

The river supports waterways for 40 fish species, the ecology of the largest remaining oak forests, savannas and approximately 230 plant species, along with pools that emerge in spring.

The bureau, along with 11 other organizations, partners to manage the approximately 4,700 acre Cosumnes River Preserve.

With funds from the Inflation Reduction Act, the Consumnes Watershed restoration hopes to protect native plants and remove invasive species, create climate resilience, restore wetlands, conduct prescribed burns and restore streams.

“President Biden’s Investing in America agenda is growing the American economy from the bottom up and middle out – by rebuilding our nation’s infrastructure, investing in nature-based solutions, and driving over $470 billion in private sector manufacturing and clean energy investments in the United States, to creating good paying jobs and building a clean energy economy that will combat climate change and make our communities more resilient,” a release from the bureau stated.

Interior Secretary Deb Haaland said, “Through the president’s Investing in America agenda, we will increase the ability of public lands to provide clean water, habitat for fish and wildlife, opportunities for recreation, and other important benefits.”