Information sought on who poisoned trees

COURTESY PHOTO

A tree at 307 W. Taft St., in Santa Maria, suffered damage after being poisoned.

SANTA MARIA — The Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department is seeking information regarding three trees that were killed after someone drilled holes into the base of their trunks and apparently injected them with chemicals.

The dead trees were discovered by the city of Santa Maria’s park and urban forest supervisor on Monday.

According to a news release, the stricken trees are located at 527 W. Main St.and 307 W. Taft St. and have damage estimated at $7,900, not including removal, replacement and penalties. As per Section 8-8.07 Damage or Injury of the Santa Maria Municipal Code, the penalties for damaging the trees include incurring the costs of the value of the tree and the cost of replanting them.

Those with information on who damaged the trees should contact the city of Santa Maria’s Recreation and Parks Department at 805-925-0951, ext. 2260.