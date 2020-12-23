Home Obituaries INGHAM, Irene
INGHAM, Irene

Irene Ingham, 91, of Santa Barbara, passed away December 8, 2020, with her family by her side from a brief illness.
She was born May 12, 1929 in Perly, Minnesota. Attended Moorhead High School then moved to Billings, Montana where she met her husband, Bill Ingham & married in 1951.
They relocated to Santa Barbara in 1960 where they stayed & began a life together.
Irene had two daughters; Patti Shellhart & Cindy Ingham Schwab (Mike).
She is survived by Cindy & Mike Schwab & a longtime partner, Harry Garibay, who took very good care of her until the end.
Mom worked for Sansum Clinic for 20 years, retiring in 1985. Became a volunteer at SB Cottage Hospital for the next 15 years.
She was an avid tennis player & loved to play cards with her friends at her mobile home park. Her love for life & friends will truly be missed.
Donations to VNA Hospice of SB in lieu of flowers.

