INGHAM, Irene

Irene Ingham, 91, of Santa Barbara, passed away December 8, 2020, with her family by her side from a brief illness.
She was born May 12, 1929 in Perly, Minnesota. Attended Moorhead High School then moved to Billings, Montana where she met her husband, Bill Ingham & married in 1951.
They relocated to Santa Barbara in 1960 where they stayed & began a life together.
Irene had two daughters; Patti Shellhart & Cindy Ingham Schwab (Mike).
She is survived by Cindy & Mike Schwab & a longtime partner, Harry Garibay, who took very good care of her until the end.
Mom worked for Sansum Clinic for 20 years, retiring in 1985. Became a volunteer at SB Cottage Hospital for the next 15 years.
She was an avid tennis player & loved to play cards with her friends at her mobile home park. Her love for life & friends will truly be missed.
Donations to VNA Hospice of SB in lieu of flowers.
Irene Ingham, 91, of Santa Barbara, passed away December 8, 2020, with her family by her side from a brief illness.