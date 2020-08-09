Initiative would help schools, critical services

As Gov. Newsom and local officials chart a “new normal” for California, we’re all facing tighter budgets. With unprecedented budget shortfalls looming, we cannot afford to make devastating cuts to critical services like education and public healthcare. That’s especially true in communities of color where there’ve been decades of disinvestment.

We need bold solutions that invest in all Californians. We need the Schools & Communities First initiative.

This measure, which qualified for the November ballot after garnering 1.7 million signatures of support, will reclaim $12 billion a year for schools and critical services, like public hospitals and fighting homelessness, by closing corporate tax loopholes.

For decades, a fraction of California’s largest corporations and wealthiest investors have gamed the system while we lose out on critical resources. Schools & Communities First closes those loopholes while protecting homeowners and renters, small businesses, and agriculture from any changes.

Our analysis shows that 94% of the revenue would come from only 10% of the most under-assessed commercial and industrial properties in the state – meaning a fraction of California’s largest corporations would finally pay their fair share.

We can’t afford corporate tax loopholes at the expense of our schools and communities anymore.

Pam Flynt Tambo

Vice President Administration

League of Women Voters of Santa Barbara

