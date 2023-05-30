Inmate dies at Main Jail

Sheriff’s Office says cause is overdosing on suspected fentanyl

NEWS-PRESS FILE PHOTO

Custody deputies and medical staff found an inmate not breathing at the Main Jail in Santa Barbara. Officials said the cause of death is overdosing on suspected fentanyl.

Another inmate at a Santa Barbara County Jail has died as a result of overdosing on suspected fentanyl, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Custody deputies and medical staff at the Main Jail in Santa Barbara entered the inmate’s cell Thursday night to physically check his condition “and found him unresponsive, not breathing, and with a foamy purge coming from his mouth,” officials said.

They began life-saving measures, including administering three rounds of Narcan (naloxone), performing CPR,and placing an automated external defibrillator, officials said.

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department and American Medical Response were summoned and responded to the jail facility. Paramedics continued life-saving measures, “but the decedent did not recover and was pronounced dead,” officials said.

They said the incident began at about 10:57 p.m. when a custody deputy and WellPath nurse were conducting welfare checks on the inmates.

“While checking on inmates housed in the Inmate Reception Center, they found an inmate that did not respond to the check-in procedure.”

That’s when they decided to check the inmate’s cell.

Detectives from the Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Bureau and the Coroner’s Office are investigating the in-custody death. Sheriff’s detectives will conduct an extensive investigation into the inmate’s death, officials said, but added, “preliminary information indicates this death is likely the result of an opioid overdose.”

Additional information will be released once family members have been notified of the death and upon the conclusion of the investigation.

Sheriff Bill Brown would like to remind the Santa Barbara County community about the immediate dangers posed by fentanyl, “a highly addictive and exceedingly dangerous synthetic opioid that continues to claim countless lives nationwide, leaving communities in crisis.

“Recognizing the urgent need to combat this lethal epidemic head-on, the Santa Barbara Sheriff’s Office continues to join our partners in Project Opioid to increase awareness about the opioid crisis and to provide FREE Narcan — a powerful tool in the fight against opioid overdoses that has the potential to reverse the fatal effects of fentanyl and provide a glimmer of hope in the face of this devastating crisis,” Sheriff Brown said.

Free Narcan is also available from Pacific Pride Foundation, the Santa Barbara Opioid Safety Coalition, UCSB Student Health Services Alcohol and Drug Program and Fentanyl is Forever SB.

“With this critical resource at our disposal, the Santa Barbara Sheriff’s Office and the members of Project Opioid remain committed to protecting our residents’ lives and upholding our community’s safety and well-being,” Sheriff Brown said. “Together, we can make a difference in the battle against fentanyl; one saved life at a time.”

Earlier this month, at a May 9 news conference, Sheriff Brown announced that two Santa Barbara County men had been indicted with distributing fentanyl inside the Northern Branch Jail near Santa Maria on Oct. 20, which led to the death of one jail inmate and serious bodily injury to a second.

The defendants, Kaelen Wendel and Michael Villapania, pleaded not guilty to the federal charge and are expected to stand trial together in December in U.S. District Court.

If convicted, each defendant would face a mandatory minimum sentence of 20 years in federal prison and a statutory maximum sentence of life imprisonment.

email: nhartsteinnewspress@gmail.com