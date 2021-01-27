Input sought for future of Goleta Beach park

GOLETA — Santa Barbara County parks officials are seeking public input on the future of Goleta Beach County Park.

Parks officials are planning for the park’s future in relation to sea-level rise, coastal erosion and the potential need to redesign, relocate, or remove park facilities due to sea-level and storm-related projected increasing damage to the park in the future, according to a news release.

A virtual meeting will be held from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday to discuss the project, which will be followed by a Q and A. A visitor survey is also available online, and can be accessed at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/GoletaBeachSurvey in English and https://es.surveymonkey.com/r/GoletaBeachEncuesta in Spanish.

The park plays a key role in recreational, environmental and social equity values, as well as serving as protection of essential utilities, State Route 217, regional access to UCSB, coastal trails and bike paths, and the Santa Barbara Municipal Airport. The meeting will include discussions on near-term and long-term options for the park.

To RSVP or get information on how to join the workshop, email marie.laule@woodplc.com or visit https://www.countyofsb.org/parks/glb29jan.sbc.

